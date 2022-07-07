Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,632,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,253 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in WestRock by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,032,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,945,000 after buying an additional 90,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $262,710,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in WestRock by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,892,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,401,000 after buying an additional 732,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,865,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,642,000 after buying an additional 653,285 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.01. WestRock has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

