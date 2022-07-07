Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,806 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of SCHP opened at $55.64 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.78.

