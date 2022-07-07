Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,219,112,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Regency Centers by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,851,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 474.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,751,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Regency Centers by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,033,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,149,000 after purchasing an additional 779,598 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,670,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,505,000 after purchasing an additional 647,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REG opened at $59.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.27. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.93%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REG. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.41.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

