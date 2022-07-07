Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 635.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 103.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Regency Centers by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $59.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.10. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.93%.

About Regency Centers (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.