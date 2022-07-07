Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 125.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,478 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL opened at $73.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

