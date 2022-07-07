Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $182.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.03 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.29 and its 200 day moving average is $213.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.09.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

