Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $2.21 Million in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 46,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.19.

In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.16 and a 12-month high of $201.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

