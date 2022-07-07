Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $200.76 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $193.34 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.86.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

