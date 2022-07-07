Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $3.06 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

