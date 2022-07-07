Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.84. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

