Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000.
NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.72 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $86.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.90 and a 200 day moving average of $83.84.
