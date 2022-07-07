Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,104 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $110.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.58. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.10 and a 1-year high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

