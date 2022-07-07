Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.09.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $182.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.03 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

