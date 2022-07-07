Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $2,319,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12,662.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 33,808 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $171.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.68 and its 200 day moving average is $124.75.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

