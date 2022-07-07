Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,853,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $131.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.86 and a 200-day moving average of $143.36.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.