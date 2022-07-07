Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,053 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 48,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.76.

NASDAQ GT opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.88.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

