Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,947 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $86,540,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,878,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,367,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,895 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 8.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOS. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,039 shares of company stock worth $6,499,395 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

