Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,579 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLIC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $2,562,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $441,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.