Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 24,396 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in eBay by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 2.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in eBay by 1.0% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in eBay by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in eBay by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

