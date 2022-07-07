Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,041 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of The West purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 155,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Paychex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.58. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.29%.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.77.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

