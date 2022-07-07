Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,055,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

NYSEARCA:FLKR opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $32.97.

