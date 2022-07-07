Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,619 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,720,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,800,000 after acquiring an additional 576,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135,014 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,749,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,547,000 after acquiring an additional 42,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,912,000 after acquiring an additional 312,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,090,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter.

SHV opened at $110.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $110.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

