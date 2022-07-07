Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 30,193 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,193 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 295,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

HPE opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

