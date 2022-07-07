Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 51,806 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,806 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

SCHP stock opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.78. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

