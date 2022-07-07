Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 6,466 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,380,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,134,000 after buying an additional 137,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,905,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,009,000 after buying an additional 51,793 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,307,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $236.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.68 and a 200-day moving average of $285.29.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

