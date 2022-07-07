Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 76,562 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,562 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,717.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.76 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.