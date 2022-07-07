Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes $2.38 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 7,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,186,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 87.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Shares of SYK opened at $200.76 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $193.34 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

