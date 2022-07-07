Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Graco by 804.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

NYSE:GGG opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.74%.

Graco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.