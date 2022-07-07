Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 91,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 3.88% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000.
Shares of UAE opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $19.40.
