Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 24,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 786,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,749,000 after acquiring an additional 141,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
OMC opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.50. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.
