Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,438 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3,382.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in AT&T by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in AT&T by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

NYSE:T opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.94.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

