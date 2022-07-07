Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Paychex by 23.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $116.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.