Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,466 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 141,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $78.01 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $75.33 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

