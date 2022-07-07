Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.43. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,903.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after buying an additional 1,019,581 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,162,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,602,000 after purchasing an additional 962,656 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 39.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,526,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,527,000 after purchasing an additional 719,765 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,315,000 after purchasing an additional 523,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,969,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,236,000 after purchasing an additional 455,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

