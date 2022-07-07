Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 2,526.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,536 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

NYSE:LW opened at $73.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.22. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

