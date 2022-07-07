Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.46

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.46 and last traded at $44.35, with a volume of 39138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $130,372.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,980.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $5,455,836.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,041,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,088 shares of company stock valued at $11,201,135 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,096,000 after acquiring an additional 587,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,787,000 after buying an additional 71,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,372,000 after buying an additional 469,969 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,493,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,792,000 after purchasing an additional 524,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145,678 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

