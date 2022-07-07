Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE:LEN opened at $76.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average is $86.15. Lennar has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 16.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.