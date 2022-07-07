Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

In other news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $116.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.78 and a 200 day moving average of $131.69. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $99.52 and a one year high of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

