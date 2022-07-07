LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.42. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,344,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

