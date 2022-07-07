Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 8,125 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 1,544.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.82. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $72.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRCL shares. TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

