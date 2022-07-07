Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Trims Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,419 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY stock opened at $59.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.05.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,301,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,555,037. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.