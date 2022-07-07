Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Hasbro by 985.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on HAS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $82.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.32 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.53.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.09%.

Hasbro Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.