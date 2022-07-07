Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lonza Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.67.

Lonza Group stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.26.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

