Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 600 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 427,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 383,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 64,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE FR opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average is $57.58.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.03.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.