Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $1,515,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.49 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($121.09) to £120 ($145.31) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.52) to £111 ($134.42) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £115 ($139.26) to £120 ($145.31) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,246.29.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

