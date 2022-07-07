Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,938,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,797 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,336,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total value of $12,317,642.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,991,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,171.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,221.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,364.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,082.78 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

