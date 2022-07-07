Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Repligen by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after purchasing an additional 85,857 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN opened at $168.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.07. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $327.32.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.50.

Repligen Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.