Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.16 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,696,000 after buying an additional 457,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,584,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,813,000 after acquiring an additional 275,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,302,000 after acquiring an additional 360,707 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,490,000 after acquiring an additional 501,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.69.

DFS stock opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.13.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.