Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.21 Million Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 95,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.81. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.22.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

