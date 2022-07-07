Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $54.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.76.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.98%.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.